DJ Khaled's son is inspiring his music and everything in his art now revolves around his child.

The 'Top Off' hitmaker is getting ready to release his next album which he has named 'Father of Asahd' in honour of his 17-month-old boy and he has opened up about the impact parenthood has had on his life and his work.

Speaking in an open letter uploaded to his own YouTube channel, Khaled said: ''My whole life I thought our parents give us our names ... but here's a major key. Our children give us the ultimate name, the greatest title, the highest honor. My son has given me my new name, father of Asahd.''

And the 42-year-old producer - who is engaged to Nicole Tuck, Asahd's mother - makes sure he tells his son that he loves him every day

He added: ''Every morning I tell Asahd, 'I love you. I got you' ... But the truth is, he's got me.''

Earlier this year, Khaled revealed he had lost 26 pounds since starting Weight Watchers, and he has been welcomed into the family by fellow celebrity ambassador Oprah Winfrey.

Khaled told his 8.9 million Instagram followers recently: ''In full 2018 mode ... excited to be living this #WWFreestyle life with you. I already Got rid of 20 pounds and ready for more. Ride with me on my journey to greatness. Bless up Weight Watchers!!! #2018secured what I love about this it's a life style and I still can enjoy at the same time ride wit me though this journey ! I CAN SHOW YOU BETTER THAN I CAN TELL YOU ... I'm so focused let's go!! @weightwatchers (sic)''

The 'All I Do Is Win' musician shared a string of videos of himself eating healthy meals whilst exercising.

Khaled also posted a video of himself in a swimming pool with Asahd, and admitted one of his main reasons for wanting to lose weight is because, ''I love my son.''

Oprah tweeted him saying: ''@djkhaled Welcome to #WWFreestyle. Can't wait to see you #blessup this program (sic)''