DJ Khaled's son is toilet training.

The 43-year-old DJ and record producer can't believe how quickly his two-year-old boy Asahd, whom he has with his wife Nicole Tuck, is growing up and is so proud of him because he's talking a lot more now and is learning to pee in a potty.

Speaking to PEOPLE, he said: ''He's out here growing so fast. I've been on the road for like two weeks. I came home and I'm so proud of him because he's talking a lot more. Before I left out of town he was saying 'Father of Asahd, Father of Asahd'. I call him big boy now. Today I actually watched him not wear his diaper. He's potty-training now and my queen [Nicole], she's so amazing. All of us are taking part, Mama of Asahd, Father of Asahd, and we love our nanny.

''She's family, her name is Rosa. So it's a team effort, you know what I'm saying. He's a grown boy though, he's good.''

And, although him and Nicole are busy with Asahd, the 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker recently said it ''might be time'' to have a second child.

He said: ''I was talking to my queen the other day and it might be time for another one. Whatever God has planned for us. I love kids, listen, that's God. If God wants us to have another one, I'm ready.''

Being a father has made him more conscious of his lifestyle, as he wants to make sure he is in the best health for the sake of his young tot.

He explained: ''I'm always real good at being wise, but at the same time, I'm me. If I see you playing yourself, I'm-a let you know, don't play yourself. Basically, don't take my kindness for weakness. Take my kindness for greatness. Me being a father now, I'm definitely more wise and more cautious - a better presentation of laying it out. I look at my son and, you know, the new artists, the new generation and the young world - I'm inspired by them because those are the next superstars, doctors, presidents, CEOs, billionaires, community, everything.''