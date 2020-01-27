DJ Khaled's newborn son is called Alam.

The 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker welcomed a baby boy into the world with wife Nicole Tuck earlier this month and when collecting the Best Rap/Sung Performance gong at the 2020 Grammy Awards, he revealed the little one's name.

When collecting the prize for their track 'Higher' alongside collaborator John Legend, DJ Khaled told the crowd: ''First of all, God is the greatest, thank you God ... I want to thank my beautiful queen Nicole. I just had a new baby boy a week ago. His name is Alam. It means 'the world' in Arabic. And I also want to big up my other son, Asahd. I love you so much. Daddy'll be home [soon].''

DJ Khaled also paid tribute to their collaborator Nipsey Hussle, who tragically died after being shot in March 2019 outside his Los Angeles clothing store.

He shared: ''This is for Nipsey Hussle. This is for hip hop.''

DJ Khaled took to social media earlier this week to confirm he had welcomed a baby boy into the world.

Alongside a picture of the rapper - who is known for his catchphrase ''another one'' - holding the doctor's hand in the air to celebrate the birth, he wrote on Instagram: ''THANK YOU ALLAH ! ... THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE !BLESS UP DR JIN ! ... ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (sic)''

The couple announced they were expecting their second child in video posted to Instagram of Nicole undergoing her ultrasound scan in September.

The 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker wrote at the time: ''God is the greatest. All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy. Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way. After that blessing I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness. Just when I thought life couldn't get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy. I'm feeling more inspired than ever now. (sic)''