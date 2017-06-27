DJ Khaled is proud that his music career is allowing him to fulfil all of his dreams - including owning a mansion once owned by Robbie Williams.

The 41-year-old American record producer-and-DJ - who has had a string of hits and collaborated with the world's biggest pop stars including Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Drake - always believed his songs would provide him and his family with the lifestyle he hoped for and when he was able to splash out $9.9 million on Robbie's Los Angeles mansion it was proof that all of his hard work had paid off.

Speaking to Ross King on UK TV show 'Lorraine', he said: ''I bought this house from Robbie Williams, I love this house. It's been a dream of mine to have estates and mansions and I love it. I love it because you can have anything you want [if you] stay out of trouble, stay focused, work hard and show love, that's it.''

DJ Khaled has just released his 10th studio album 'Grateful' and he will be sharing its success with his nine-month-old son Asahd, who he has with fiancée Nicole Tuck, as the tot is credited as an executive producer on the LP.

DJ Khaled explained: ''When we made 'I'm The One', his smile was so big, he smiles a lot. He loves 'Shining' and which I made with Beyoncé and Jay Z and as well as this record with Rihanna called 'Wild Thoughts' ... he loves it.''

The Rihanna track samples Carlos Santana's 1999 hit 'Maria Maria', a track he has always wanted to put his own spin on.

He said: ''Maria [Carlos Santana] is always one of my favourite songs and I always wanted to flip that.''