DJ Khaled is planning ''something monumental'' for his Kendrick Lamar collaboration.

The 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker has been discussing teaming up with the fellow hip-hop star on a track, but it's got to be something impressive.

He told Rolling Stone magazine: ''We've been talking about it. I know when I do get my opportunity to present something with Khaled and Kendrick, I want it to be something monumental ... and I got something up my sleeve.''

It comes after the rapper said his collaboration with Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B is ''top secret''.

The 'Wild Thoughts' rapper teased that he's unable to give any more information about the song he's worked on with the Latin beauty and the 'Bodak Yellow' star, but he is ''grateful'' to get to work with both ladies.

And the 42-year-old producer - whose real name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled - has also revealed 'On The Floor' hitmaker Jennifer has more music in the pipeline.

He said: ''Everything's top secret, [but] I can tell you this: J.Lo's got some new music coming.

''I want to thank J.Lo for letting me be one of the producers amongst other great ones, and a feature on the record. I'm grateful.''

The 'I'm the One' songwriter heaped praise on rising rapper Cardi, and how hard she has worked to get to where she is.

He said: ''Cardi B man, she's doing her thing. God bless her.

''To get in the game, these are the rewards and the accomplishments that we all work hard for, [like] her Hot 100s.

''I remember getting my first Hot 100 No. 1. I know the feeling. I know how exciting that is. It's a drive to make you keep going more and more and more and more.

''Nothing but love for Cardi B and all the new artists out there doing their thing.''

Khaled is set to hit the road with Demi Lovato again, kicking off on February 26 at the Viejas Arena in San Diego.

Teasing their new show around Demi's latest LP 'Tell Me You Love Me', he said: ''She's great. I love her story, meaning, it's inspiring. It's a blessing that she called me and gave me the opportunity to hit the stage with her.

''It's going to be like New Year's Eve every night

''I got a lot of surprises. I'm coming with it. I'm lighting that stage up.''