DJ Khaled has praised the late Nipsey Hussle as a ''king''.

The 43-year-old producer worked with the late rapper - who was tragically shot and killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles in March this year - and John Legend on the track 'Higher', and has said he feels ''grateful'' to have been able to team up with Nipsey before his untimely death.

'Higher' was nominated in the Best Hip Hop category at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Monday (26.08.19), and whilst the track lost out on the gong - which was awarded to Cardi B for 'Money' - Khaled is happy he was able to honour Nipsey's memory with the nomination.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' backstage at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, he said: ''First of all, the marathon continues. Long live Nip. Just to be nominated for 'Higher,' I appreciate it. I told Nip when we were making the record, 'We gonna get some awards. We gonna get nominated'. I'm just grateful for the nomination and grateful to work with the king, Nip.''

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed Khaled has donated ''100 per cent'' of the proceeds from 'Higher' to Nipsey Hussle's children.

Khaled wants to share with the world the ''energy and positivity'' Nipsey - who was just 33 - brought to the set that day, and he has been given the ''full blessing'' of his late friend's family to share the ''moment'' they shared together.

The 'No Brainer' hitmaker also announced that all money made from 'Higher' will go to Nipsey's two-year-old son Kross - whom he had with partner Lauren London - and his 10-year-old daughter Emani, from a previous relationship.

In a statement issued on his social media profiles, Khaled announced: ''Recently, I embarked on a soul-searching journey down a road I never thought I would travel in a million years.

''It began when a tragedy robbed the world of an enlightened soul, a brother, a father, a partner and my friend, Nipsey Hussle.

''Just days prior, he shared his energy and positivity with me on a video set for a song called, 'Higher.'

''After much prayer and reflection; and with the full blessing of the Asghedom family, I am sharing that moment with the world.

''The very title of the song reminds us that vibrating on a 'Higher' level was the essence of Nipsey's soul.

''It is in this spirit, of moving forward, of preserving his mission that I, my co-writers, producers and label partners are donating 100% of all our proceeds from 'Higher' to Nipsey's children, Emani and Kross.

''The Marathon Continues. (sic)''