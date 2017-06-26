DJ Khaled has said his son is the ''biggest blessing''.

The 41-year-old record producer welcomed his son Asahd - whom he has with his fiancée Nicole Tuck - into the world in October, and has said he always strives to shower the tot in ''greatness'' and ''happiness'' because he loves him ''so much''.

Speaking at the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (25.06.17) where he was joined by both Nicole and little Asahd, Khaled said: ''I love him so much, mommy loves him so much, our whole family loves him and the world loves him.

''Me and his mommy always keep him around greatness, we always give him joy. We always give him happiness. We always give him love. The way I was raised, my family brought me around what they do, you know what I'm saying? And I'm bringing him out what me and mommy do.''

And despite having worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, and Rihanna, Khaled believes he ''works for'' his son, whom he insists will ''be everywhere'' when he's older.

He added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Asahd is gonna be everywhere cause he's legend. He's a legend already. I'm gonna give him so much joy so much happiness forever. I work for him.''

It's no wonder Asahd is finding fame already at just eight-months-old though, as Khaled previously took to Snapchat to document his son's birth.

Khaled chronicled Nicole's labour from her waters breaking, to the conversations they had with medical staff about her process, right up to him holding the baby for the first time.

And he even had the perfect soundtrack for Nicole's labour, as he was playing his own music, with his Jay Z collaboration 'I Got the Keys' soundtracking the moment she gave birth.

He also shared a number of pictures on Instagram, including one of him kissing Nicole's bare stomach.

He captioned the picture: ''Bless up fan luv the dr. said my queens water Broke .. It's go time ! All praise to the most high fan luv I'll keep you posted !! I have to be honest I'm so excited and my nerves on another level smh .. I'm focused thoe I LOVE YOU SO MUCH SON (sic)''