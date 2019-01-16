DJ Khaled has confirmed he's joined the cast of 'Bad Boys for Life'.

The 43-year-old music producer is set to join Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the long-awaited third installment of the much-loved buddy cop franchise.

Khaled posted on Twitter on Tuesday night (15.01.19): ''NEW MOVIE ALERT! Blessed to announce that I will be joining #WillSmith and #Martinlawrence in the cast of @badboys #BadBoysForLife movie. May I remind you, it's only Jan 15th, 2019. Y'all have no idea what's coming. I'm coming for the Oscars!! God Is The Greatest!!! (sic)''

Will and Martin are back as their respective alter egos Detectives Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett, whom they first portrayed in 1995 film 'Bad Boys' and 2003 sequel 'Bad Boys II'.

Khaled will join the sequel's newcomers Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Jacob Scipio, and Paola Nunez in the action flick.

Jacob Scipio is set to portray the head of a drug cartel, Armando Armas, who is on a mission to take down Lowry.

Nunez is play the Miami Police Department's elite AMMO team's newly recruited head, criminal psychologist Rite, who is also a former love interest of Lowry.

A description of the synopsis reads: ''The new instalment centres on the Miami PD and its elite AMMO team's attempt to take down Armando Armas (Scipio), head of a drug cartel.

''Armando is a cold-blooded killer with a vicious, taunting nature.

''He is committed to the work of the cartel and is dispatched by his mother to kill Mike (Smith). (Paola) Nunez will take on the role of Rite, the tough and funny criminal psychologist who is the newly appointed head of AMMO and Mike's former girlfriend - and the one who got away.''

Production for the highly-anticipated flick is already underway with 'Bad Boy's veteran, Jerry Bruckheimer, returning as a producer alongside Doug Belgrad .

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are set to direct the sequel from a script by Peter Craig.