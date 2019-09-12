DJ Khaled is set to become a father for the second time.

The 43-year-old DJ and record producer already has two-year-old son Asahd with his wife Nicole Tuck, but has now revealed his spouse is pregnant with another baby boy.

Alongside a video posted to Instagram of Nicole undergoing her ultrasound scan, the 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker wrote: ''God is the greatest.

''All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy. Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way.

''After that blessing I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness.

''Just when I thought life couldn't get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy.

''I'm feeling more inspired than ever now. (sic)''

Khaled - who live streamed Asahd's birth on Snapchat in 2016 - went on to praise his family, and said he would be keeping his fans' love with him on his journey into life as a father of two.

He added: ''As we go into this journey I'm taking FANLUV along with me to keep the love and blessings flowing to the world ! #FAMILY

''God is the greatest. MAMA ASAHD ,ASAHD WE GOT ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

''ALLAH I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !!!!!

''MY QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !

''ASAHD I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !

''And to the little boy in my QUEEN'S BELLY

''I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !

''#WETHEBEST ! (sic)''