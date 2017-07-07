DJ Khaled is always ''starstruck'' around Beyonce.

The 'I'm the One' hitmaker has collaborated with a number of high-profile artists, including Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper, but he claims gets ''quiet and shy'' whenever he meets the 'Single Ladies' singer - who has daughter Blue Ivy, five, and newborn twins Rumi and Sir with husband Jay-Z - because he's so in awe of her.

Speaking to NME, the rapper, whose real name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled, said: ''I'm always starstruck around Beyonce. I have so much respect for her as a mother and as an artist.

''I watched her and Jay Z raise their beautiful daughter while on tour and still be a real family. I'm always quiet, shy and try not to do or say too much around her - because she's the boss.''

Ironically, the rapper has collaborated with the multi-award winning pop star on his newest album, 'Grateful' as well as teaming up with her husband Jay, Drake, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Calvin Harris and Bieber again.

Last October, the 41-year-old producer became a father to a son, Asahd - who he has with fiancee Nicole Tuck - and his birth inspired the title of his album because having a child has made him more ''grateful'' for life.

He said: ''I've always been grateful for life, but now it's something even more special.

''I thought I knew what love and joy was and then I met my son.''

The 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker also admitted his long-time friend Puff Daddy throws the most ''extravagant'' parties and he always knows he'll have a good time with the rap mogul.

He said: ''Puff Daddy is probably the most extravagant person who can throw a party besides myself.

''You know there's gonna be good energy and he's gonna go all-out.

''My advice for going to a Daddy party: stay fly at all times. Be fly and be great.''