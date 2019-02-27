DJ Khaled is hosting Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2019.

The 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker - who takes over from last year's host John Cena - will bring his musical talent to the annual bash, which takes place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles on March 24, and celebrates the best in movies, TV, music and gaming.

He said: ''Father of Asahd is here to let you know the biggest party of the year is about to go up! That's right, March 23rd I'm your host, DJ Khaled for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. I'll see you soon!''

'Avengers: Infinity War' leads the nominations with 10 nods, including Favourite Movie, Favourite Movie Actor for Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Chris Evans (Captain America), whilst Zoe Saldana received a nod for Favourite Actress for her portal of Gamora.

Following closely behind is 'Black Panther' with five nominations.

Chadwick Boseman will go head-to-head with Liam, Chris, Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Dwayne Johnson ( Will Sawyer, 'Skyscraper') and Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before') in the Favourite Actor category.

Whilst Zoe faces competition from Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia, 'Black Panther'), Rihanna (Nine Ball, 'Ocean's 8) and her 'Avengers: Infinity War' co- star Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) for Favourite Actress.

'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' received four nominations for Favourite Animated Movie, with Adam Sandler (Dracula) and his co-star Andy Samberg (Johnny) both up for Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie.

Selena Gomez is up for Favourite Female Voice from an Animated Movie for her portrayal of Mavis.

Cardi B leads the charge in music with three nominations for Favourite Female Artist alongside Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Camila Cabello, Selena and Taylor Swift.

The rapper is also up for Favourite Breakout Artist, Favourite Collaboration for 'I Like It' featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Whilst host DJ Khaled has been nominated for Favourite Collaboration for 'No Brainer' with Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo, and Favourite Male Artist.

The full winners list can be found at kca.nick.co.uk