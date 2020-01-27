DJ Khaled has backed Diddy's comments about the lack of diversity at the Grammys.

The 44-year-old songwriter-and-producer took home the prize for Best Rap/Sung Performance for his 'Higher' collaboration with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend at the ceremony that took place on Sunday night (26.01.20), dedicated his win to his hip hop peers and agreed with Sean 'Diddy' Combs who suggested The Recording Academy should create an ''even playing field'' for rap artists, accusing the organisation of ''never'' respecting ''black music''.

Khaled said: ''That's why I made sure (to say) this is for hip hop. We always have to do better. Every day we're supposed to get better and greater, and learn, and grow, and what (Diddy) was saying was, 'Let's do better. Let's put more love there for everybody.'''

Khaled also dedicated the award to Nipsey, who died in March 2019, having earlier performed a tribute along with John, YG and Roddy Rich.

He added: ''We just want ours too. This is for hip hop. This is for Nipsey Hussle.''

The Grammys have often been criticised for shutting out rappers from the major categories and Diddy criticised The Recording Academy as he accepted the Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award at the annual Clive Davis pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday (25.01.20).

'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker Diddy, 50, said: ''I say this with love to the Grammys, because you really need to know this, every year y'all be killing us, man. Man, I'm talking about the pain. I'm speaking for all these artists here, the producers, the executives.

''In the great words of Erykah Badu, 'We are artists and we are sensitive about our s**t.' For most of us, this is all we've got. This is our only hope.

''Truth be told, hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammys. Black music has never been respected by the Grammys.''

''The amount of time it takes to make these records, to pour your heart into it, and you just want an even playing field.

''So right now, with this current situation, it's not a revelation. This thing been going on - not just in music, but in film, sports, around the world. And for years we've allowed institutions that have never had our best interests at heart to judge us - and that stops right now.

''I'm officially starting the clock: you've got 365 days to get this s**t together. We need the artists to take back control, we need transparency, we need diversity. This is the room that has the power to [force] the change that needs to be made. They have to make the changes for us: They're a non-profit organisation that is supposed to protect the welfare of the musical community. That's what is says on the mission statement: they work for us.

It's going to take all of us to get this done. I'm here for the artists, so sign me up.''