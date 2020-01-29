DJ Khaled has applied to trademark his baby son's name.

The 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker and his wife Nicole Tuck welcomed baby Aalam into the world on January 20, and just two days later, submitted paperwork through Florida-based company ATK Entertainment in order to it in branding.

According to TMZ, if the application is approved, the tot's name can be used on products including children's books, tote bags, clothing, sporting goods, cosmetics, fragrances, skin creams, baby products, CDs, DVDs, jewellery and watches.

The move is unlikely to come as a surprise to fans as the couple trademarked the name of their older son Asahd, now three, when he was 18 months old.

On Tuesday (28.01.20), Khaled introduced his baby to the world when he took to Instagram to share a photo of his older son, three-year-old Asahd in bed, looking down at his little brother, who was lying next to him swaddled in blankets.

He captioned the post: Brothers! Asahd! And Aalam!

''Jan. 20. 2020. Time 11:42 pm. AALAM 8 ponds [sic] 4 ounces. WE THE BEST! MORE LOVE MORE BLESSINGS! (sic)''

The cute pot came a few days after Khaled revealed the tot's name while accepting the Best Rap/Sung Performance gong at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

When collecting the prize for their track 'Higher' alongside collaborator John Legend, he told the crowd: ''First of all, God is the greatest, thank you God ... I want to thank my beautiful queen Nicole. I just had a new baby boy a week ago. His name is Aalam. It means 'the world' in Arabic. And I also want to big up my other son, Asahd. I love you so much. Daddy'll be home [soon].''

Khaled also paid tribute to their collaborator Nipsey Hussle, who tragically died after being shot in March 2019 outside his Los Angeles clothing store.

He shared: ''This is for Nipsey Hussle. This is for hip hop.''

Khaled had revealed the baby's birth on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of the rapper - who is known for his catchphrase ''another one'' - holding the doctor's hand in the air to celebrate the birth, he wrote on Instagram: ''THANK YOU ALLAH ! ... THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE !BLESS UP DR JIN ! ... ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (sic)''