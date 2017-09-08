Spotify has announced its first live music event featuring the likes of Dizzee Rascal, J Hus and Stefflon Don.

The streaming service will host 'Who We Be' Live at Alexandra Palace on November 30 with Giggs, Bugzy Malone and Cardi B also on the bill.

The one-day music extravaganza has been tipped as a celebration of the best of urban, grime and hip-hop from the UK and beyond.

It's inspired by the Spotify playlist which features the very best in Rap and Grime.

Austin Daboh, Senior Editor at Spotify, said: ''Spotify has worked tirelessly to support British talent over the last year, and we're proud to have played a key role in the success of various urban genres such as grime and rap. Who We Be Live at Alexandra Palace is Spotify's first ever concert in the UK and will bring together some of the biggest and most exciting artists under one roof for an unforgettable night.''

It has been a big year for grime with the likes of Stormzy and Skepta owning the festivals and bagging a few awards along the way.

Original grime star Dizzee returned with his first album in four years 'Raskit' in July and Giggs has been winning over crowds at the festivals, especially Reading last month when he brought out Canadian hip-hop megastar Drake on stage as a special surprise.

From tomorrow, Saturday September 9, Spotify will be emailing fans of the artists performing (that is, the fans who listen the most actively to those artists), and followers of the Who We Be playlist in the UK, with an opportunity to purchase pre-sale tickets.

General tickets will be available at 10am on Monday September 11 from www.whowebe.com.