Dizzee Rascal says Stormzy stole a chorus from one of his songs.

The London-born grime star has revealed he almost collaborated with Stormzy on his track 'Return Of The Rucksack', but Dizzee decided against it because the song features one of his own verses.

Dizzee, 32 - whose real name is Dylan Mills - explained: ''Me and Stormzy were going to get in the studio but I didn't feel it was right.

''The song he sent me was 'Return Of The Rucksack'. The chorus, that's actually a verse from one of my songs - 'Seems 2 Be'.

''I've had a lot of artists do that, sampling my stuff and wanting me to jump on it. He quotes so many of my lyrics but the new generation won't know that.''

During his time in the music industry, Dizzee has worked with a host of big-name acts, including the likes of Calvin Harris and the Arctic Monkeys.

But, improbably, Dizzee could soon appear on a record with three-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton, whose love of music is well known.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Dizzee explained: ''I did an event last year and he was telling me he was making music.

''He's one of the most legendary racing drivers on the planet ever, so why are you going to drop that and put out rap songs?

''But he wouldn't be the first athlete that's done it and been successful. [Retired basketball star] Shaquille O'Neal has got two platinum albums.''