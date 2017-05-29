Dizzee Rascal wowed the crowd at this year's We Are FSTVL on Sunday (28.05.17).

The 32-year-old musician took to the Terminal 2 stage at the festival on the third and final day of the music extravaganza, which took place in Upminster, Essex, and Dizzee dazzled the crowd with his hit tracks, including 'Fix Up Look Sharp' and 'Jus A Rascal'.

The London-born artist - whose set included a mix of his old and new tunes - said: ''We Are FSTVL 2017, are you ready for this?

''Thank you for coming out this evening. We are going to be playing some of the classics and some brand new tracks, too''

Dizzee also performed 'Knock Knock', as well as his 2007 track 'Sirens'.

Earlier in the day, Basement Jaxx kicked off their set with a track appropriate for the British weather, and as the rain poured on festival-goers, the duo - consisting of Felix Buxton and Simon Ratcliffe - played their 2009 hit 'Raindrops' from their album 'Scars'.

The pair also entertained their audience with 'Good Luck', 'Romeo' and a remix of the popular track 'Smile', which has been sung by the late Nat King Cole and Michael Jackson.

Duke Dumont took over from Basement Jaxx and remixed a variety of songs, including the 2013 'Need U'.

Sigma kept the crowds entertained with an energetic one-hour set, where he played Route 94's 'My Love', and a remix of Calvin Harris and Displies' 'How Deep is Your Love', before they took to the mic to give a shout out to their fans, in which they urged the audience to have fun on the last day of the three-day bash.

The English drum and bass DJs said: ''I dedicate this next song to everyone in here to have fun.''

Sigma continued their performance with a dubstep medley of Adele's popular track 'Hello', before playing Skepta's 'Shut Down' and their single 'Nobody to Love'.

And rapper Giggs - whose full name is Nathaniel Thomson - wowed crowds with his 30-minute set, which saw him perform 'Lock Doh' and '3 Wheel Ups'.

Giggs also performed 'KMT', which he features on with Drake.