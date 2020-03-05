Dixie Chicks have announced their first new album for 14 years.

The US country band will drop their hotly-anticipated eighth studio album 'Gaslighter' on May 1st, and they released the titular single from the record on Wednesday (04.03.20).

Dixie Chicks' new album has been co-produced by Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Jack Antonoff, and is the 'There's Your Trouble' hitmakers' first album since 2006's 'Taking the Long Way'.

Speaking about the new single, band member Emily Strayer told Beats Radio 1: ''It was the first song we wrote with Jack Antonoff.

''At the time we thought we thought we were gonna write with a bunch of different people and get different producers and we wrote with him and we're like, he needs to produce it and this needs to be the sound for this album 'cause it was just, he blew us away and ... it was such a fun song to start with.''

The band - made up of Natalie Maines, Emily, and Martie Maguire - have also dropped a video to accompany the track, directed by Seanne Farmer, which depicts the militant strength of women through the centuries and the unbreakable bond they create through any of life's unforeseen circumstances.

In the titular track, the group sing: ''You're such a gaslighter, denier/ Doin' anything to get your ass farther/ Gaslighter, big timer/ Repeating all of the mistakes of your father/ Gaslighter, you broke me/ You're sorry but where's my apology?/ Gaslighter, you liar.''

The album's track listing is yet to be revealed.

Dixie Chicks are known for top tunes such as 'There's Your Trouble' and 'Wide Open Spaces', and have won 13 Grammy Awards over the years, including five for their last album, 'Taking the Long Way', which also scooped the Album of the Year prize.