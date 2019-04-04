The Divine Comedy will release new album 'Office Politics' ahead of their UK tour.

Neil Hannon's new record from his camber pop group features guest vocals from Squeeze's Chris Difford and musicians Cathy Davey and Pete Ruotolo.

The record focuses on a series of ''Irreverent characters'' and will also feature synths and ''songs about synths'', as well as the usual orchestral and guitar sounds fans expect from the Neil.

The 48-year-old star - who is the only constant sole member of the band - claims the album is a double album in a tongue-in-cheek memo he shared on the band's website, but it actually fits onto one CD and is comprised of 16 tracks.

He said: '''Office Politics' is a 16 track tour de force full of inventive, timeless music peopled with a typically irreverent cast of characters.

''It has synthesizers. And songs about synthesizers. ''But don't panic. It also has guitars, orchestras, accordions, and songs about love and greed.''

Neil - who wrote the theme tunes for the television sitcoms 'Father Ted' and 'The IT Crowd' - continued: ''I do try to make normal records. But it always seems to wander off into odd territories.''

A ''production'' note on the letter reads: ''Neil, you can call it a double album if you want (and it is double vinyl) but it all fits on one CD, and I don't think a double download is even a thing? Thanks, Production.''

Neil wrote, produced and arranged the whole project in London and Ireland.

The lead single 'Queuejumper' is out now, and the album - which is available in various formats, including CD, double vinyl and deluxe edition - will follow on June 7.

The Divine Comedy - who have achieved nine UK Top 40 singles, including top 10 hit 'National Express' - will kick off their tour at Dublin's Bord Gais Energy Theatre on October 6, and wrap up the run with a show at Manchester's Albert Hall on March 18.

'Office Politics' is the follow-up to 2016's critically-acclaimed top 10 LP 'Foreverland'.

The track-listing for 'Office Politics' is as follows:

1. 'Queuejumper'

2. 'Office Politics'

3. 'Norman And Norma'

4. 'Absolutely Obsolete'

5. 'Infernal Machines'

6. 'You'll Never Work In This Town Again'

7. 'Psychological Evaluation'

8. 'The Synthesiser Service Centre Super Summer Sale'

9. 'The Life and Soul Of The Party'

10. 'A Feather In Your Cap'

11. 'I'm A Stranger Here'

12. 'Dark Days Are Here Again'

13. 'Philip And Steve's Furniture Removal Company'

14. ''Opportunity' Knox'

15. 'After The Lord Mayor's Show'

16. 'When The Working Day Is Done'