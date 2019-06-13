The Divine Comedy singer Neil Hannon has vowed to never write an autobiography - because he thinks his pop star life has been ''boring''.

The 48-year-old singer/songwriter enjoyed chart success throughout the Britpop boom of the '90s along with bands like Oasis, Blur, Pulp and Supergrass but despite living through those hedonistic times and continuing to make music and tour he believes a book about his career would be dull and it definitely wouldn't warrant a biopic.

Neil claims he never had a wild night out with Liam or Noel Gallagher or engaged in any rock star excesses and he thinks people would probably find lots of aspects of his life quite dull.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I would never, ever write an autobiography, my life has just not been interesting enough to merit it, you'd have thought it was but it's mostly very, very boring - it's true!

''I have been at parties with the likes of Noel and Liam, I've met all of this people, but nothing crazy ever happened, we just said, 'Hello.' I don't think that's the plot of a great book or enormous film or anything like that.''

Neil - who has just released a new album with The Divine Comedy entitled 'Office Politics' - also thinks it would be really hard to write a book because it would take so long to get the words down and would require a lot of work.

He added: ''People always are you going to write a book? And I always think, 'Jesus that sounds hard.' I can barely manage three verses and a chorus, a book is like 300 pages and each one has a song on it. I'm not sure I can manage it. I might give it a go sometime, just to see if I can do it.''

After three decades in the music business, Neil has made a few close friends and he wishes he could see them more often but his quiet life in Kildare, Ireland, with his partner, Irish singer/songwriter Cathy Davey, prohibits any impromptu meet-ups.

The 'Something For The Weekend' hitmaker explained: ''I've got a lot of acquaintances in the business but only a couple of genuine friends. Stuart Murdoch from Belle And Sebastian and Ben Folds are good mates. I don't see any of them often enough, and it doesn't help to live in the middle of nowhere.''

The Divine Comedy's new album 'Office Politics' is out now and their UK and Ireland headline tour takes place in October, with tickets on sale now.