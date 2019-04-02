Perri Kiely wants to prepare for Diversity's upcoming tour at LEGOLAND.

The 23-year-old dancer visited the Windsor resort to see the new Haunted House Monster Party attraction before it opens to the public and after hearing how it makes ride-goers feel like they've been spun upside down, he thinks it would be a great place for the troupe to try out their tricks ahead of their upcoming live shows, which kick off in October.

He said: ''We had the best day at LEGOLAND and felt pretty lucky to be the first to see the amazing new ride! It goes without saying that we'll be back as soon as we can, and who knows, maybe we can add it into our training regime ahead of our 10 Year Anniversary Tour!''

Perri and fellow Diversity member Jordan Banjo were seen outside the ride practicing their flips and the 'Greatest Dancer' star can't wait to return to the resort with his 10-month-old son Cassius when the Haunted House Monster Party opens to the public later this month.

He said: ''The Haunted House Monster Party ride looks wicked! It's packed with loads of amazing LEGO gargoyles and bats to make the whole place feel really spooky. It's exactly the kind of ride I'd like to take my son Cass on, when he's old enough of course - but he'll have to beat me to it!''

The Haunted House Monster Party will open its doors to guests on April 13 at the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort.

Guests can find out more and book tickets online at www.legoland.co.uk.