Dita Von Teese stopped partying because she felt a ''responsibility'' to her shows.

The 47-year-old burlesque star used to enjoy going out a few drinks after her performances but she now favours a more low-key celebration so she can always feel at her best.

She said: ''I used to go out and party afterwards but I kind of stopped doing that because I feel like I have a much bigger responsibility to make the show great.

''But we do have parties backstage where we pop open a bottle.

''If I'm in the UK, Claridge's is a favourite when I deserve a treat.''

When she isn't working, Dita enjoys relaxing evenings at home with her cat.

She said: ''I try to cut off my work time at 7pm so that I have between then and 10pm to relax.

''If I'm not performing, that's when I'll eat dinner and stay home. I'm a little bit of a homebody.

''I love a bath. My cat, who's kind of a famous Instagram star, likes to watch me take a bath.

''He loves water but he doesn't want to get in so I make little droplets of water and put them on his face. He loves it.

''I love tuning out, getting in the bath with my cat staring at me.

''He used to tour with me but he's 16 now so I don't really bring him around.''

The raven-haired beauty gets away from it all at her rural log cabin and likes inviting friends over for quirky dinner parties.

She told Britain's Grazia magazine ''I have a little log cabin up in the woods, about an hour and a half's drive away so I like to go up there and relax when I Can.

''I love entertaining. When friends come over, I really love a potluck dinner. It's fun for me, first because I don't have to cook everything, but also my friends love to present their dish.

''I'm kind of known for my theme parties, I had a Fun-do Fondue party where everyone had to wear a fun hairdo and we ate fondue.

''I'm just bored of the normal dinner party. I like something funny.''