Dita Von Teese doesn't have children because of social media.

The 46-year-old burlesque dancer believes the Internet is a ''problem'' for young people because of the way it makes people ''evolve in a different way'', and says her ''fear'' over the pressures of online platforms is ''one of the reasons'' she doesn't have any children.

When asked if she thinks social media can be damaging to young women, Dita said: ''Yeah, I think it's a problem. That's probably one of the reasons I decided not to have children - out of fear of how these things could unfold. People are evolving in a different way and it can be unnerving how young people are being shaped. It used to be stealing a Playboy from under the bed, now young people have access to all this pornography, and it's shaping how they think about sex.''

But despite her fears, the beauty does like social media, because it gives her ''power'' to sell out tickets to her famous burlesque shows.

She said: ''I like it because it's given me a lot of power. I've sold out five nights at The London Palladium and a whole European tour through social media.''

Dita spends a good chunk of her time on social media, as she even runs the Instagram account for her cat, who has an impressive 111,000 followers.

Speaking to Fabulous magazine, she added: ''But what I don't like is that it takes up a lot of time. I even run my cat's Instagram. Aleister Von Teese has 111,000 followers.''