Dita Von Teese has slammed her fame-hungry ex-boyfriends.

The burlesque star has been dating Disney graphic designer Adam Rajcevich for the past four years and has praised his low-key attitude as one of the key factors in their long-lasting love.

She told MirrorOnline: ''[I've been with the] same gentleman for about four years now, we're just very low key and we don't go around flaunting it, he doesn't jump and dive into pictures like some of my ex-boyfriends that wanted to be famous.

''It's great and stable and much better than the past.''

Dita, 45, married rocker Marilyn Mansion in 2005 and filed for divorce the following year but despite their break-up, she now thinks fondly of her ex.

Speaking previously about their relationship, she said: ''He was super encouraging. ''There was a lot of cross-over in our careers and he would have that creativeness... he encouraged all of my eccentricities. He did a whole album that was burlesque themed and we made music videos together. I can speak fondly about him now. If you had asked me four years ago I would have shut it down. We're friends now and it's fine.

''I feel like getting married was sort of like the kiss of death for us because it was sort of like the nail in the coffin. I felt obliged to go through with the ceremony in a way because so much was riding on it, like Vogue was photographing it, and it was in this castle. I just thought, 'Oh well.'''

And Marilyn also has fond memories of his time with his former wife.

He previously said: ''Even though it failed, she was my longest relationship yet, other than Johnny Depp.''