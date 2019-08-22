Dita Von Teese is offering fans a ''Weekend of Glamour'' in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old burlesque dancer is known for her immaculate head-to-toe retro style and has decided to give fans the chance to see exactly how they can replicate her look, with a weekend of demonstrations, classes, workshops and panels in Los Angeles.

Dita's event will be held at The Paramour Estate in Silver Lake on August 24th and 25th from 10am to 7pm.

She told WWD: ''Throughout my career, I'm always asked if I give striptease lessons. I'm asked about doing makeup tutorials, since I famously do my own hair and makeup, but I didn't want to just put videos out into the world....I wanted to do something in person, where I could connect with people and actually show what I do, mistakes and all, and how I fix them.''

The first day will focus on beauty and hair and cost between $150 and $700, while the second day is all about ''striptease and movement classes'' and will cost from $150 to $1,000.

She said: ''My intention is to take this idea and travel with it and open it up to more people and a bigger audience at a lower ticket price.

''Glamour is a special thing that's hard to define. It encompasses what my whole world is about, which is about creating an artistic allure that I feel anyone can accomplish if they want to.''