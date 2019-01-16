Dita Von Teese has revealed she relies on a Theragun therapy tool to ease her agonising back pain.

The 46-year-old dancer was suffering with persistent pain in her lower back due to years of contorting her body into unusual and erotic shapes for her burlesque routines but her quality of life was transformed when her physical therapist introduced her to the jackhammer-like device, which was invented by chiropractor Jason Wersland and uses ''percussive therapy'' to loosen muscles.

In an interview with New York Magazine, she revealed: ''I was going to physical therapy before my tour last summer because I'd had some lower back issues, and my physical therapist pulled out the Theragun, and my life was changed. I got one immediately and even got one engraved. I use it on tour, and everyone passes it around. It's a power tool that really gets the knots out.''

Dita - who was on her 'Dita Von Teese and the Copper Coupe Tour' last year - now won't go a week without using the device and gets her boyfriend, Disney visual designer Adam Rajcevich, to administer the rough relaxant on her and he's grateful to have something that takes the work out of her endless requests for massages.

She said: ''I don't know about you, but my partner is like, 'If I have to give you another foot massage ...' But he's not tired of using the Theragun on me. It's not one of those 'back massagers' that's meant for something else either. It's the real deal percussive therapy.''

Dita is famous for the vintage inspired underwear she dons for her stage shows and she has incorporated her unique and sexy style into her own eponymous lingerie line.

However, when she is at home the curvaceous beauty prefers to slip into a comfy onesie and just chill out.

She said: ''With all the things I wear for work - the belts and corsets - nothing feels better than putting on a cashmere onesie at the end of the day. It's become my most treasured piece of clothing, because it feels like a holiday. I never thought of myself as a onesie kind of gal but it's pretty chic and streetwear-ready.''