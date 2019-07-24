Dita Von Teese loves to wear 1950s' inspired clothing and ''big skirts''.

The 46-year-old burlesque dancer is known for her immaculate head-to-toe retro style, and impressive collection of classic, vintage pieces in her own personal wardrobe, and the star has now revealed she likes to wear the long, flowy garments because they're ''easy'' to put on and make her ''hips feel free''.

She said: ''One of the things I like about 50s clothes is that they are so flattering and easy to wear. I love wearing a big skirt where your hips feel free.''

And Dita's love of vintage pieces started when she was growing up in high school because she couldn't afford the ''designer jeans'' her friends would wear, and wanted to look like the women she saw in magazines.

She told The Guardian newspaper: ''I originally started dressing in vintage because, when I was in high school, I couldn't afford the designer jeans that my friends had.

''I discovered vintage and would try on clothes that reminded me of things I saw in magazines. I wore lingerie as outerwear, little bustiers, and tried to throw together a look that wasn't reliant on having money.''

The striking beauty also insisted that vintage garments ''can last a long time'' if you look after them and grow in ''value''.

She added: ''This was in the 90s, when vintage clothes weren't quite as valuable as they are now. I have things in my wardrobe that I bought at that time that I still love wearing. If you choose vintage right, it can last a long time.''