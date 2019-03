Dita Von Teese thinks feminism has been a positive influence on the burlesque industry.

The 46-year-old dancer is credited with re-popularising the burlesque industry, and has said that the rise of feminism and gender equality has made her able to ''inspire people'' and give ''purpose'' to her job beyond ''just doing a strip tease for heterosexual men''.

She said: ''I feel fortunate that burlesque means something different now than it did in the 1930s and 40s where it was a girly show meant for straight guys to ogle at a naked girl in real life.

''It's allowed me to be a 'lady-boss', to set things on my own terms, and to continue on later in life to inspire people and have more of a purpose behind what I do than I might have had if this were just me doing a strip tease for heterosexual men.''

And the beauty - who was previously married to Marilyn Manson - says she no longer has to ''choose'' between being a feminist and being a ''sex object'', as she can now stand up for fellow women and feel sexy while doing it.

Speaking to Gay Times magazine, Dita added: ''I've a lot to be grateful for and just the idea that now we no longer have to choose between feminists and being desired ... dare I say revel in being sex objects. We can have it all, on our own terms. I think it's a great time to be a woman as we begin to understand that feminism can mean many things, and we should just try to respect one another's personal choices, even if we don't always agree.''