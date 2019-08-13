Disclosure have ''over 100 songs'' ready for their long-awaited third studio album.

The electronic music duo - comprised of brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence - had been on hiatus but they've been busy in the studio over the past two years, and have now given fans an update on when they can expect new music.

In an interview on the Veronica and Lewis' triple j radio show Drive, Howard shared: ''We've been working on this music for like two years now and we're getting to a point where we are almost happy... ''We've been at that 'almost' stage for a while now. ''We're just going to keep cracking on and hopefully we'll have some music out next year.''

The 'Holding On' hitmakers announced in early 2017 that they were taking a brief break from music for a ''much needed rest''.

They told fans at the time: ''We really cannot thank every single one of you enough.

''You changed our lives forever and enable us to do what we love best on this planet.''

The new record will be their first since 2015's 'Caracal'.

The brothers also put Wild Life festival, which they curate with Rudimental, on hiatus in 2018 while they work on the album.

The music spectacle at Shoreham Airport, West Sussex, south east England, usually takes place in June, but there is no word yet on when it will return.

They wrote on Facebook: ''We embarked on a new journey three years ago by launching WILD LIFE Festival at Shoreham Airport with our close friends, Rudimental. We'd not long finished touring our asses off of debut album, Settle and that inaugural year of the festival in 2015 allowed us to embark on our next chapter with the release of second album, Caracal.

''Being able to curate your own festival with your mates and invite legends like NAS, Ice Cube and Chaka Khan to play alongside amazing new talent such as Stormzy, Kaytranada and AJ Tracey, stack them up against a host of flawless DJ's like Annie Mac, Jackmaster and ARMAND VAN HELDEN and throw parties with elrow is literally a dream come true.

''However, with a busy recording schedule ahead as we embark on album number 3 we're going to give the green grass of Shoreham Airport a break throughout 2018 and come back bigger and better in 2019. (sic)''