Disclosure have released disco-tinged single 'Ecstasy'.

The electronic music duo - comprised of brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence - have been locked away in the studio preparing their third album and have given fans a taste of what they've been working on with the new track - which samples 'Fantasy' by 70s' group Aquarium Dream.

In a statement, the pair said of the song: ''This song came into existence early 2019 during a writing session at Guy's house in London.

''We were curiously chopping up samples from various '70s disco and soul records when, suddenly, 'Fantasy' by Aquarium Dream gave us the exact thing we were searching for.

''This song is made entirely to get a human being to their feet and directly to the dance floor.''

The new single comes three weeks after Disclosure released 'Know Your Worth' with Khalid.

The 'Latch' hitmakers released a slew of singles in 2018, which followed their 2016 EP 'Moog for Love'.

The duo's last studio album was 2015's 'Caracal'.

Speaking last summer, the pair said they had ''over 100 songs'' ready for their long-awaited third LP.

Howard shared: ''We've been working on this music for like two years now and we're getting to a point where we are almost happy...

''We've been at that 'almost' stage for a while now.

''We're just going to keep cracking on and hopefully we'll have some music out next year.''

The 'Holding On' hitmakers announced in early 2017 that they were taking a brief break from music for a ''much needed rest''.

They told fans at the time: ''We really cannot thank every single one of you enough.

''You changed our lives forever and enable us to do what we love best on this planet.''