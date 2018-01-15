Disclosure are putting their Wild Life festival on hiatus this year while they work on their new record.

The electronic music duo have confirmed plans to embark on their third studio album and as a result they will not be putting on the music spectacle at Shoreham Airport, west Sussex, south east England, but plan to bring the event back in 2019.

They wrote on Facebook: ''We embarked on a new journey three years ago by launching WILD LIFE Festival at Shoreham Airport with our close friends, Rudimental. We'd not long finished touring our asses off of debut album, Settle and that inaugural year of the festival in 2015 allowed us to embark on our next chapter with the release of second album, Caracal.

''Being able to curate your own festival with your mates and invite legends like NAS, Ice Cube and Chaka Khan to play alongside amazing new talent such as Stormzy, Kaytranada and AJ Tracey, stack them up against a host of flawless DJ's like Annie Mac, Jackmaster and ARMAND VAN HELDEN and throw parties with elrow is literally a dream come true.

''However, with a busy recording schedule ahead as we embark on album number 3 we're going to give the green grass of Shoreham Airport a break throughout 2018 and come back bigger and better in 2019. (sic)''

The brothers, Guy and Howard Lawrence, thanked fans who have attended the festival, admitting it has given them some of the ''best times'' as Disclosure.

They added: ''Thanks to everyone who attended the festival these last three years and gave us some of the best times we've ever had as Disclosure, we're hugely thankful for the opportunity to share that with you, see you all soon. (sic)''

Like Disclosure, Rudimental are also taking time off from the music spectacle to complete their third studio album.

In a series of messages, they wrote on Twitter: ''3 years ago we started @WILD_LIFE_FEST in Brighton with our good friends @disclosure .

''It was a dream come true to curate our own festival and book some of our favourite artist's and DJ'S that we grew up listening to as well as some of the best up and coming talent in the world.

''Artists like @BustaRhymes, @WuTangClan & @WeAreDeLaSoul inspired us growing up and helped mould the @Rudimental sound.

''However in 2018 we are heads down in the studio finishing our 3rd album so we have taken the decision to take a year out.

''.@WILD_LIFE_FEST will be coming back bigger and stronger in 2019 either to the same site at Brighton Airport or quite possibly a new chapter in a new location.

''Thanks to the 150,000 + fans and artists that joined us in an amazing 3 years in Brighton. Rudimental x (sic)''

Last year's Wild Life festival featured performances from the likes of Fatboy Slim, Stormzy, Dizzee Rascal and Rag 'n' Bone Man.