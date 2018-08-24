Disclosure have confirmed they are making a new album.

The electronic music duo - made up of brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence - have dropped four new songs this week, and have now revealed a follow up to 2015's 'Caracal' is on the way after they came up with ''80 to 100 different ideas'' over the past year while ''writing a lot''.

Disclosure said: ''We seem to be back right now. It's definitely been a while.

''100 per cent an album is being made - that's for sure. Whether or not these songs make it [on the album] is yet to be seen.

''We've been writing a lot. We reckon we've put together about 80 to 100 different ideas over the past year, but we have no idea which of them, if any, will actually be on the album.

''It's a serious track listing job to come now.

''Now we're going to start moving onto the next step and start working with some vocalists.''

Disclosure dropped disco track 'Funky Sensation' on Thursday night (23.08.18) - their fourth new song of the week following 'Moonlight', 'Where Angels Fear to Tread', and 'Love Can Be So Hard' - and the duo have enjoyed sampling with new genres.

They said: ''They're all very sample-based. It's us delving into genres we haven't been before, like acapella jazz, or like disco, and just sort of having fun.

''Chopping them up and seeing what comes out. It's nice to be part of that world and giving it a go.''

The pair have also confirmed they will release another track on Friday (24.08.18), taking to their Twitter account to reveal their quintet of new tunes will be completed at midnight.

They tweeted: ''Worked hard on these five... Hope you guys are enjoying! Last track 'Where You Come From' midnight tonight (sic)''

While the duo haven't dropped an album since 2015, Howard has spent his time off in the countryside ''planting trees every day''.

Speaking in a joint interview with Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1, Howard added: ''We were touring since I was 15, for like eight years, so I just wanted to do the exact opposite of that was.

''So, I decided what that was moving to the countryside and planting trees every day.''