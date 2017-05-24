Dirty Pretty Things guitarist Anthony Rossomando has revealed he had a one-night stand with Kate Moss after being told to ''do it for the USA'' by White Stripes rocker Jack White.

The American musician became part of the notorious Primrose Hill set - the hard-partying group of famous friends which included Kate, Sadie Frost and Rhys Ifans among others - when he began playing in The Libertines with Carl Barat, before going on to form their own new indie group.

In Lizzy Goodman's new book 'Meet Me in the Bathroom: Rebirth and Rock and Roll in New York City 2001-2011', Anthony recalls how he first met supermodel Kate at Sadie and her ex-husband Jude Law's London home and how that initial meeting resulted in him bedding her at a later date, even though he was in a relationship.

Speaking in the revealing tome, Anthony says: ''I first met Kate Moss up at Sadie's ... I was involved with some very weird things at her place, like a threesome on the top floor with her friend, and I look up and there's pictures of Jude Law and her and the kids on the wall, and I'm like, 'What am I doing...' Those Londoners are up for it. But Kate, I cheated on my girlfriend with Kate. I f****ed up in the biggest way possible. So why did I do it? Because Brendan Benson and Jack White grabbed me at the bar at the Dorchester and said, 'You're the one, do it for the USA.' ''

Kate, 43, went on to date Libertines co-founder Pete Doherty for two-and-a-half years after meeting him at her 31st birthday party in January 2005, eventually splitting in July 2007.

Goodman's book focuses on the early 2000s when several American bands such as The Strokes, The Killers, Kings Of Leon and The Yeah Yeah Yeahs broke big in the UK.