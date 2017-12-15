Dire Straits could reunite for their Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame induction in April 2018, if they can work out a performance for the ceremony.

The 'Sultans of Swing' rockers' bassist John Illsley has admitted it's a bit too soon to be discussion any sold plans for the prestigious event, but he has suggested it is a possibility.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, he said: ''I have absolutely no idea. It's all come rather sudden today.

''It would be probably a little bit difficult for me to say how that would work. I don't know. I don't know right now.

''We'd have to think about that and see how we do this thing. I couldn't say right now... I think we'll just wait and see.''

Illsley admitted he was shocked when he heard of the iconic band's nomination, and explained he always thought it seemed like an elusive ''club'' just out of reach.

Asked about his reaction to the news, he added: ''It was surprise, I think. I don't know why. It's a club that I've always looked at and thought, 'Hmmm. I wonder how you get into that one.' Now I know.''

The group will be inducted alongside Bon Jovi, The Cars, the Moody Blues, Nina Simone and 'Early Influence' Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Illsley will be honoured alongside past band members Mark Knopfler, Pick Withers, David Knopfler, Alan Clark and Guy Fletcher.

The idea was presented to him that the Hall of Fame might be better known in the United States, but the 68-year-old British star admitted he's been aware of it for a long time.

He said: ''All I can say is that I've known about it for years, but I've never understood how it works. Really, I suppose, anybody that's been in the music business can get nominated.

''I don't know. It might be a bigger deal in the States. I really have no idea. All I can say is that I am very happy about it.''