Diplo and James Corden have led tributes to Dolores O'Riordan.

The 'Lean On' hitmaker has paid tribute to the lead singer of The Cranberries, who tragically passed away in London on Monday (15.01.18) at the age of 46.

He wrote on Twitter: ''this is horrible news to wake up to. rest in peace dolores. (sic)''

Whilst James added on his own page: ''I once met Delores O'Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she's passed away today x (sic)''

Kodaline also took to social media to pay their respects to the 'Zombie' singer.

They wrote: ''Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan! @The_Cranberries gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends (sic)''

And 'Take Me To Church' hitmaker Hozier shared: ''My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family.''

Sharing a link to an article about Dolores' passing, Josh Groban wrote: Nooooo!! Have always adored her songs and voice (sic)''

And Foster The People branded her a ''true pioneer'', adding: ''Shocked and heartbroken over Dolores O'Riordan's death. The Cranberries were pinnacle in showing me that it was possible to fully embrace masculine and feminine energy in one cohesive sound. She was a true pioneer (sic)''

Dolores was found in a hotel room in Park Lane, London. Her death is currently being treated as unexplained.