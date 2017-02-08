Diplo has teased a new Ed Sheeran and Major Lazer collaboration.

The 38-year-old producer - whose real name is Thomas Pentz - took to Twitter on Tuesday (07.02.17) to share how great the new track between the 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker and the electronic trio - also comprised of Jillionaire and Walshy Fire - is sounding.

He wrote: ''Damn ... this @MAJORLAZER x @edsheeran is sounding (sic)''

The 25-year-old flame-haired hunk simply responded: ''woof (sic)''

'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker Ed co-wrote Major Lazer, Justin Bieber and MØ's smash hit single 'Cold Water' - which was co-produced by Benny Blanco - which features on the 'Lean On' group's new album 'Music is the Weapon', which is expected to drop this year.

Diplo and Bieber previously collaborated together on 'Where are U Now' with Skrillex and the dance producer previously hinted they are more songs coming in the future.

He said: ''You know, I've been writing with him [Bieber] for a long time and we did some cool material together - we did a new song for our project.''

R&B superstar Usher and 'Cheap Thrills' hitmaker Sia are also among artists featured on the new record.

Asked who will be on the hotly-anticipated LP, Diplo said: ''Definitely we have Usher on it, MØ's back on songs, we have a song with Sam Hunt which is very unusual but I love him. Travi$ Scott...Sia is on a couple ideas but one of the records might be her record. She's definitely background vocals on a song for sure.''

'Music is the Weapon' is the follow-up to 2015 LP 'Peace Is This Mission'.