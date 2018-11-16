Diplo has teased he has ''new music'' with John Mayer on the way.

The 40-year-old studio wizard - who along with his Silk City partner Mark Ronson produced Dua Lipa's recent smash hit 'Electricity' - revealed he's been in the studio with 'New Light' hitmaker by sharing a picture of himself with his new baby goat, which he claims he received as a present for his birthday last week, on Instagram, instead of John, as he felt it would be too ''awkward'' to ask the 41-year-old Grammy-winning singer/songwriter for a selfie.

Alongside the snap with the miniature farm animal, the studio wizard - who has dating Katy Perry in common with the guitarist - quipped: ''I wanted to post a picture of me and @johnmayer last night working in the studio because I know it would have been a moment. Something of a benchmark in my augmented reality of Instagram ... But then I never even thought to ask - as the idea of stopping real time (while we were both in a state of creative delight) to create something fake for me to revel in and build engagement around my brand ... It just seemed awkward

So instead - here is a picture of a baby goat I got in Jamaica for my birthday.

And expect some new music with John soon -comment below if your excited (sic)''

The Major Lazer star's recent credits include Ellie Goulding's comeback single, 'Close To Me', featuring Swae Lee and 'Time Is Up' with Poppy.

Diplo has applied his producing magic to hits for pop's biggest stars over the years; from Britney Spears and Madonna to Shakira, Beyonce and Justin Bieber.