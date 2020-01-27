Diplo ''values [his] relationship'' with Sia too much to reveal whether he took up her offer for ''no-strings sex''.

The 'Chandelier' hitmaker recently caused a stir when she admitted the 41-year-old producer is one of the few people she finds attractive and had once texted him to hook up, but the DJ refused to be drawn on how he replied to the message.

Asked about Sia's admission, Diplo told PeopleTV: ''That's no comment. I love her to death and I value our relationship a lot more.''

Diplo admitted he had no idea Sia would let slip about their text conversations but he wasn't surprised as she's such a ''loose cannon''.

Speaking at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (26.01.20), he said: ''She's a loose cannon, and she does whatever she wants. She's spontaneous and insane, so I love her for that.''

When she admitted her attraction to Diplo recently, Sia, 44, also let slip that she recently adopted a child.

Speaking about the producer, she told GQ magazine: ''Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn't ruin our business relationship because he's super-duper hot.

''This year I wrote him a text, and I said, 'Hey, listen, you're like one of five people that I'm sexually attracted to, and now that I've decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship.

'''If you're interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.' ''

In the interview, Sia hailed Diplo as ''the sweetest thing in the world'' but also ''one of the most insecure boys I've ever met''.

She added: ''He doesn't think that he's good enough at anything. He has crazy low self-esteem.

''It's so interesting because he's one of the most talented and attractive people in the world. But he doesn't know it.''