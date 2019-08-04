Diplo's plane window ''cracked open'' mid-air.

The 40-year-old DJ and producer took to Instagram on Saturday (03.08.19) to share the terrifying story, which saw the window of the plane he was on crack open during his flight, causing the crew to don masks as they worried about their passengers' safety.

Diplo used the scary update to tell fans he ''might be gay'', as he said he wasn't sure if he would land safely.

He wrote: ''Dear Colombus and Minneapolis, my jet window just cracked open and the pilots are wearing masks so not sure ill make my shows tonight but they left the wifi on so I'm just going to sit in the back and smoke toad venom and Vlog. I just bought this cool vest in Dallas at a thrift store ..... Also i never told you this but I might by gay... (sic)''

The 'Close To Me' hitmaker then updated fans to let them know he landed safely with no fatalities.

He added: ''Update : we landed and no one died I still might be gay but I'm definitely not going to tye die anymore jets.. (sic)''

And Diplo also made sure to lighten the mood the following day with a shirtless selfie, in which he explained that future love interests should be prepared for bizarre things to happen to him.

He wrote alongside the snap: ''Yesterday I learned that life is fragile so I started a skin care routine .. also if your thinking of dating me or even a one night stand you should hit me up soon cause you never know I could be eaten by an alligator or something on one of my wierd tours (sic)''