Diplo claims Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had his phone locked away in a ''holding cell'' at their France wedding.

The 40-year-old producer accidentally let slip that the Jonas Brothers star had tied the knot with the 'Game of Thrones' star in Las Vegas after the Billboard Awards last month when he live-streamed the whole event on his social networking sites.

And so it's no surprise the couple took drastic measures to ensure their proper ceremony was kept private.

Alongside ''the only'' picture of himself on the steps of the venue, Diplo wrote: ''This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas wedding because they took my phone from me and put in a holding cell during the ceremony . Heard it was lovely tho (sic)''

The couple married in front of family and friends at an intimate ceremony at Le Chateau de Tourreau on Saturday (29.06.19) in Sarrians, France.

Sophie's maid of honour was her co-star and best friend Maisie Williams whilst Joe's brothers Nick and Kevin attended with their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas respectively.

Wilmer Valderrama and his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco were also joined at the reception by fellow guests Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin.

Having been married for just a few weeks, Sophie is still getting used to calling Joe, 29, her husband.

She admitted: ''I keep going from boyfriend, to fiance, to husband. I can't figure out what to say! ... It's early days but we're very happy.''

And the 'Sucker' hitmaker recently revealed his own parents found out about his wedding online but he didn't think they'd mind because it was only the ''legal portion'' of the marriage and they are planning a second ceremony and celebration soon.

He said: ''They did find out online. Well, in my mind, you know, that was the legal portion of the marriage. So I was thinking, like, 'Look, this is not the most important day' There's an important day, I mean, I'll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were, like, this is just whoever's in town.''