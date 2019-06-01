Diplo has joked Joe Jonas ruined his own wedding with his grey suit.

The 40-year-old DJ has hit back at the Jonas Brothers star for accusing him of spoiling his and now-wife Sophie Turner's big day by live-streaming the quickie event, which took place in Las Vegas at the beginning of May, without asking.

Taking to his Instagram account, Diplo - whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz - clapped back: ''the only thing that 'ruined' your wedding was your fit.''

The record producer was forced to defend himself after the 29-year-old singer said during a radio interview that he was the one that let the cat out of the bag as the couple were initially planning to keep their wedding a secret for a little while.

Joe joked: ''Diplo did. Yeah, he ruined it. I love Diplo, but he loves his Gram more than a 13 year old. He posts every five seconds. He literally live-streamed with dog face filters. We just laughed. We loved it. We thought it was ridiculous. I loved that he was walking into the chapel and he's like, 'Gonna hit this wedding real quick.' ''

However, Joe's wife Sophie, 23, didn't see the funny side and was slightly upset that they weren't able to enjoy the beginnings of married life in private.

She said recently: ''It's tricky when people livestream it. It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny.

''I would have kept it a secret. Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that's how it should always be.

''It's not about the dress, it's not about the food. It's about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever.''