Diplo has praised Dua Lipa as a ''one of a kind artist''.

The 40-year-old DJ and record producer teamed up with Dua for their track 'Electricity', which picked up the Grammy for Best Dance Recording at the annual ceremony over the weekend, and to celebrate their win, Diplo has shared the backstory of his friendship with Dua - who also won the gong for Best New Artist - on Instagram.

He wrote: ''I randomly dmed @dualipa 3 years ago on twitter after I heard be the one. she had only jumped out of nowhere, was just starting out, and had a really weird name to me. I had a song called ''my love'' for major lazer with wizkid and wale that we wanted her to be on.. she is a one of a kind of artist that can be on any genre any style. 2 years later she's become one of the biggest pop stars in the world. (sic)''

Diplo went on to praise the 23-year-old singer for her ''full voice'', as he dubbed her an ''excellent performer'' and said her win for Best New Artist over the weekend was ''very well deserved''.

Continuing his Instagram caption, he added: ''when me and @iammarkronson were writing ''electricity'' we sent her a demo and she came over and helped us write and finish the record and she smashed it. she was the only voice we wanted on this song.. a deep / full voice and an excellent performer. after 6 months electricity has moved from a club song to a radio song to a genuine classic and every night I see it moving more people and grow even bigger. she got another award sunday for best new artist and it was very well deserved.. love you Dua for being around for me since day one. (sic)''