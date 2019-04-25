Diplo has released his first country collaboration 'So Long' from his forthcoming project 'Thomas Wesley'.

The 40-year-old EDM superstar has teamed up with country pop crossover singer Cam on the first single to be taken from an upcoming collection of songs, which the 'Electricity' hitmaker is releasing under his birth name.

Sharing a clip of 'So Long' on Instagram, Diplo - whose full name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, Jr. - wrote: ''so long featuring @camcountry is out now.. this is the first song from a new project called: Thomas Wesley (sic)''

A press release states that the Major Lazer star has ''several forthcoming collaborations with country artists'' on the way.

So far, 2019 has seen the 'Genius' producer release the EP 'Europa', which features the likes of Octavian and IAMDDB, as well as the self-titled debut studio album from his supergroup LSD, featuring Sia and Labrinth.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the Spice Girls gave Diplo their blessing to rework one of their biggest hits for a new single.

The Grammy-winning DJ - who last year teased a new recording of 'Wannabe' with Charli XCX - is to aid the girl group's comeback by sampling one of their top tunes on a new track this summer.

A source said: ''Diplo is a big Spice Girls fan and wants to introduce their music to a new generation.

''There is so much renewed interest in the girls ahead of the tour and he has reworked one of their best-known songs for a 2019-style tune.''

The girl band - now made up of Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C, after Victoria Beckham decided against joining their reunion - are said to be ''excited'' about the collaboration.

The source added: ''The girls gave their approval after hearing it and are all excited about its release.''

Emma recently hinted the 'Viva Forever' hitmakers could start writing new material while they are on their reunion tour, which begins on May 24.

She said: ''We haven't started writing or ­anything like that and it would have to be organic.

''So we'll have to see. After the tour maybe, or ­during the tour I think, especially with us girls. We're always like, 'What's next?' So it could happen. Who knows?''