Diplo is social distancing himself from his sons after being in contact with ''hundreds of people'' amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The 41-year-old DJ and record producer has made the difficult decision to stay away from his two sons Lockett, nine, and Lazer, five, amid the global pandemic, as he can't be certain he isn't carrying the illness, and doesn't want to spread it to his children or their grandmother.

On Instagram, Diplo shared a video of himself and his youngest son pressing their hands to either side of a glass window that separates them, and wrote: ''My son's are too young to understand the complexities of what's happening. But they aren't anxious and nervous like the rest of us. They live in a house with their grandmother who is the most vulnerable.

''I have been in contact with hundreds of people in the past four weeks... And I'm staying away from the house until I am cleared of the virus. (sic)''

The 'Genius' hitmaker - whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz - has admitted it ''hurts'' to be away from his children, but is making a ''sacrifice'' to make sure those around him are ''safe''.

He added: ''This hurts because I miss them so much they are what makes me wake up every day and live and breath, they are my ultimate joy, but this is my sacrifice to make sure everyone around me is safe.. I haven't had this much time home in years, and I wanted to build Legos and watch movies with them.. But for now im just going to stay by the window and listen to them play drums and sing for me .. (sic)''

Diplo also encouraged people to ''think about others'' when trying to deal with the virus, as it has proven particularly dangerous for the elderly, as well as those with underlying medical conditions.

He wrote: ''Think about others in every decision you make in the coming weeks. This isn't A drill.. We already have enough news from Italy Iran Korea and China about the best ways to slow this.. We need to be smart, going out and interacting with groups is canceled, but kindess is not canceled, Love is not canceled, empathy is not canceled. Happiness is not canceled... Stay strong for the ones who can't right now (sic)''