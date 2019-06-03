Diplo ''didn't know'' Joe Jonas' surprise wedding was ''serious''.

The 40-year-old producer accidentally let slip that the Jonas Brothers star had tied the knot with his partner Sophie Turner in Las Vegas after the Billboard Awards last month when he live-streamed the whole event on his social networking sites.

But the American DJ is adamant he didn't realise the nuptials were the real deal at the time because it all happened so quickly after the music event.

Speaking on 'On Air With Ryan Seacrest', Diplo said: ''I didn't know it was a serious wedding. I really didn't know what was going on. I was hanging out with him after the Billboard Awards ... and I was, like, 'This is crazy.' ''

The 29-year-old singer accused Diplo of ''ruining'' his wedding by videoing the event but later called the 'Close To Me' hitmaker to apologise for his dig.

He explained: ''He called me today to apologize. In England, they love the drama.''

The wedding was officiated by Elvis Presley impersonator Jesse Grice but he had no idea his clients were celebrities until six minutes before the ceremony started.

He said recently: ''It was a total surprise. I recognised his name but without being a huge fan it wasn't nerve-wracking. We didn't get starstruck or anything like that. They were nice cool guys and real down-to-earth. They were into each other so much. I'm a Vegas man, so I give them 75-25 odds. That's good!''

Joe and Sophie, 23, are now planning a more extravagant bash in France this summer so that their friends and family can attend, which will make the hunk's parents happy as they had no idea he was getting married until they read it online.

When asked by Graham Norton whether his parents know about his marriage, Joe said: ''They do, the internet told them! I'm still trying to make it better!''