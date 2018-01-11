Diplo has been in the studio with rising star Khalid.

The 39-year-old producer - who has worked with the likes of Bruno Mars, No Doubt and Snoop Dogg - shared a photo of the pair hard at work ''cooking'' up a storm on his Twitter account on Thursday morning (11.01.18).

The Major Lazer star captioned the photo of the pair: ''Cooking with @thegreatkhalid (sic)''

Khalid, 19, was among those nominated for this year's BBC Music Sound of 2017 honour.

The 'Young Dumb & Broke' hitmaker has been up for countless awards of the past year, and has already experimented with EDM giants, after teaming up with DJ Marshmello on 'Silence'.

Diplo is high-in-demand, one of his most recent projects was working with Camila Cabello on her debut solo record.

He was oblivious to who Fifth Harmony were when he started working with the 'Havana' hitmaker, which meant he had no preconceptions of the Cuban beauty's talent because he wasn't familiar with the 'Work from Home' hitmakers until they'd met.

However, he was blown away by her capabilities.

Of working with the 'Crying in the Club' singer, he said: ''We love Camila and she's been working with us for a while, even before she left Fifth Harmony, and I just thought she is dope.

''She came and met me in Miami and I didn't know who she was or what band she was in, I was just told she's into music.

''I just she's really talented.''

The pair teamed up with rapper Travis Scott for 'Known No Better'.