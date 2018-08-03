Dionne Warwick is working on a new album.

The 77-year-old Motown legend - who is Whitney Houston's cousin - reportedly revealed during a Q&A with Larry King at The Paley Center For Media Presents: A Special Evening With Dionne Warwick: Then Came You' on Wednesday (01.08.18), that she is recording her first collection of music since 2014's star-studded covers LP 'Feels So Good', which featured the likes of Billy Ray Cyrus, Ne-Yo, Cyndi Lauper, Gladys Knight and Ziggy Marley.

The 'Walk on By' hitmaker - who has released 38 studio albums and is the most charted female vocalist with 69 singles making the Billboard Hot 100 between 1955 and 1999 - credits having a ''loyal'' team of people around her for still being able to make timeless music.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I feel like I've truly been blessed.

''I've been fortunate enough to have people who have been loyal over the years to me and have enjoyed the music I've given them, as I have.

''I always say things happen the way they're supposed to happen, and here I am.''

It's not known if Dionne was talking about the new record she is working on with producer Phil Ramone, which features new material from her long-time friend, icon and composer Burt Bacharach.

Dionne returns to the UK for a run of dates next month, including a stop at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on September 19.

Dionne Warwick's tour dates are as follows:

18/09/2018, Royal Albert Hall

19/09/2018, Cardiff - St David's Hall

20/09/2018, Birmingham Symphony Hall

22/09/2018, Glasgow Armadillo

24/09/2018, Gateshead Sage