Dionne Warwick thinks the Whitney Houston hologram tour is a ''stupid'' idea.

The 78-year-old soul was surprised to hear that there are plans for a digital version of her late cousin to tour as a hologram with her original band and back-up singers including her brother Gary Houston seven years after her untimely death in 2012 at the age of 48.

The series of concerts is happening following Whitney's estate signing a new deal with music and marketing company Primary Wave Music Publishing, but Dionne doesn't want to see her family member resurrected as a performing avatar.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Dionne said: ''I haven't a clue as to what that is. It's surprising to me. I don't know what it is. I think it's stupid, but whatever it is that's what it is.''

The 'That's What Friends Are For' hitmaker went on to open up about her work with the Anti-Drug Coalition of America, which represents over 5,000 communities throughout the US and abroad and works on substance abuse prevention.

Dionne admits she is very proud to be associated with the CADCA.

She said: ''It's called Second Chance and fortunately we have people who are ready to do something about this opioid and other drugs that are taking our babies, especially not to mention the older folks who have been subjected to becoming tied to these drugs.

''It's a pleasure to be a part of this. Health has been one of my main says. I've worked diligently with many, many other avenues of health, but this is something that's very important and that's dominating the headlines today.''

Dionne also insisted that she will always do her part for research and advocates others to follow suit.

She continued: ''I'm hoping that it helps. It's something that I definitely advocate and would definitely love to get more people involved.''

Whitney's own struggles with cocaine addiction contributed to the heart disease that ultimately led to her death.