Dionne Bromfield has led tributes to the late Amy Winehouse on the eighth anniversary of her death.

The 'Rehab' hitmaker died of alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011, aged just 27, and her 23-year-old goddaughter is among those to have remembered the star today (23.07.19).

Alongside a throwback snap of the pair on Instagram, the singer wrote: ''Miss you always but today more than ever.''

Amy's mother Janis Winehouse shared a picture of her late daughter's high heels and a burning candle to mark the anniversary on Twitter.

In the wake of her death, the 'Tears Dry On Their Own' singer's father Mitch Winehouse set up the Amy Winehouse Foundation which works to help young people struggling with substance abuse and the homeless.

A post on their official Twitter page reads: ''Today, 23rd July, marks 8 yrs since we lost our beloved Amy. Whilst we celebrate her life, her music and her memory, we can now also celebrate all the lives saved as part of her Foundation legacy. Amy, we love you. (sic)''

Following Amy's passing, a statue of the 'Back to Black' hitmaker was erected in her honour in Camden Market in north London, not far from her home, and in 2015 the biopic 'Amy' was released.

Last October, an Amy Winehouse hologram tour was announced but was postponed earlier this year.

The estate of the singer teamed up with the BASE Hologram company to create a virtual likeness of the star to go on the road with a live band and backing singers to perform ''digitally remastered'' versions of her classic hits.

However, BASE issued a statement regarding the cancellation of the shows and admitted they ''encountered some unique challenges and sensitivities'' with regards to making the performance ''respectful'' towards Amy and her ''incredible'' legacy.

They tweeted: ''BASE Hologram is committed to remembering Amy Winehouse and her legacy in the most celebratory and respectful way possible.

''In developing the type of highly ambitious state of the art hologram/augmented reality theatrical event that would truly capture her genius and incredible artistic and social contributions, we have encountered some unique challenges and sensitivities, therefor we are putting the tour on hold until we determine the best path to a creatively spectacular production that would properly honour Amy's legacy at its highest-calibre.''

The company's chairman, Brian Becker, added: ''Developing our productions is a cross between a Broadway show and a concert spectacle which requires creative engineering and that type of creativity does not necessarily follow a schedule. And that's what happened with Amy Winehouse, we promised to celebrate her life in the most respectful way possible ... and to ensure we keep that promise we are putting the tour on hold while we plot out a creatively spectacular production fitting of her remarkable career.''

Amy's father originally revealed the plans for the tour.

Mitch said: ''This is a dream for us. To see her perform again is something special that really can't be put into words.

''Our daughter's music touched the lives of millions of people and it means everything that her legacy will continue in this innovative and groundbreaking way.''

The run was expected to begin in autumn 2019, with money raised from ticket sales going towards the Amy Winehouse Foundation.