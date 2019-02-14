Dina Lohan's ex-husband has given her boyfriend the seal of approval.

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' housemate revealed on the show she had been romancing someone she had never met, or even spoken to on FaceTime, for five years and Michael Lohan - the father of her children Lindsay, Michael Jr., Ali and Cody - has admitted he is very supportive of her relationship with Jesse Nadler.

Jesse - whose identity was revealed on Wednesday (13.02.19) by 'Catfish' host Nev Schulman - reached out to Michael via social media, and the 58-year-old showbiz patriarch revealed they got talking ''for over an hour''.

Michael told 'Access': ''The guy reached out to me on Facebook via message. We texted for about an hour. He even sent me snapshots of his communication with Dina to prove himself to be true.

''He called, we spoke for over an hour [and] got into great detail.''

And Michael - who divorced Dina over a decade ago - praised Jesse as ''a really nice guy with a good heart'' and thinks the couple will be a ''perfect'' match.

He said: ''He's a really nice guy with a good heart and I like him.

''And if he makes Dina happy, I'm happy for them. Dina needs somebody in her life she can trust and quite honestly, after my communication with him and knowing her, they are perfect for each other.

''Because they plan on a face to face at the end of the show, I feel it's appropriate talking about this to put the rumours to rest.''

While Michael approves of the romance, his and Dina's actress daughter Lindsay recently urged her to stay away from Jesse.

She tweeted: ''@dinalohan so proud of you mommy! But no more weird #catfish. Please.''