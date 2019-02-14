Dina Lohan's ex-husband has given her boyfriend the seal of approval after speaking to him for over an hour.
Dina Lohan's ex-husband has given her boyfriend the seal of approval.
The 'Celebrity Big Brother' housemate revealed on the show she had been romancing someone she had never met, or even spoken to on FaceTime, for five years and Michael Lohan - the father of her children Lindsay, Michael Jr., Ali and Cody - has admitted he is very supportive of her relationship with Jesse Nadler.
Jesse - whose identity was revealed on Wednesday (13.02.19) by 'Catfish' host Nev Schulman - reached out to Michael via social media, and the 58-year-old showbiz patriarch revealed they got talking ''for over an hour''.
Michael told 'Access': ''The guy reached out to me on Facebook via message. We texted for about an hour. He even sent me snapshots of his communication with Dina to prove himself to be true.
''He called, we spoke for over an hour [and] got into great detail.''
And Michael - who divorced Dina over a decade ago - praised Jesse as ''a really nice guy with a good heart'' and thinks the couple will be a ''perfect'' match.
He said: ''He's a really nice guy with a good heart and I like him.
''And if he makes Dina happy, I'm happy for them. Dina needs somebody in her life she can trust and quite honestly, after my communication with him and knowing her, they are perfect for each other.
''Because they plan on a face to face at the end of the show, I feel it's appropriate talking about this to put the rumours to rest.''
While Michael approves of the romance, his and Dina's actress daughter Lindsay recently urged her to stay away from Jesse.
She tweeted: ''@dinalohan so proud of you mommy! But no more weird #catfish. Please.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.