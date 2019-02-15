Dina Lohan's mystery boyfriend says they have ''unbelievable chemistry''.

The showbiz matriarch caused a stir when she revealed on 'Celebrity Big Brother' that she had spent five years in communication with Jesse Nadler and even though they have never met or even seen one another on FaceTime, the businessman insists there is no denying their connection.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''She's very happy that the world knows I'm a real guy... We have so much chemistry when we talk on the phone ...

''We just had this really, really unbelievable chemistry. We know it's real ... The world thought it was some wingnut kind of thing.''

Despite Dina telling her housemates on the reality show that she wanted to marry her partner, the couple still haven't been on a real first date yet.

However, Jesse admitted he already has it planned out.

He explained: ''I'm going to take her for a hike through the California Redwoods, which is about three minutes from my house.

''I'm going to take her to a really nice restaurant, get a big table and just order everything on the menu, and then I'm gonna take her down by the water ... I've got a lot of good things out here.

''But honestly, I wish I could have that first encounter walking the sand on the beach in Long Island.''

He's sure they will get married, and thinks their ''chemistry'' will be ''10 million times better'' once they have actually met.

He said: ''I have a real funny feeling that the chemistry we have now is just gonna be 10 million times better when we're together.

''She cracks me up and she's got a huge heart ... that's why I fell for her.''

Jesse's comments come after her ex-husband Michael said their daughter Lindsay Lohan hopes her parents will get back together one day, despite approving of Dina's new flame.

He recently said: ''I actually like Jesse, but my children still want Dina and I back together. They have for years.

''As late as my last birthday, my children and I went to dinner at Per Se in NY City only to have a 'party crasher,' Dina, show up. Unbeknownst to me, Lindsay set it up and when Dina walked in Lindsay said, 'Happy 'Parent Trap,' Daddy!' ''